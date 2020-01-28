Kehlani & YG Roll Down The Red Carpet As A Couple One Month After She Said She Was Single

Kehlani And YG Go Public AGAIN Following Break-Up Rumors

Looks like Kehlani and YG are officially a couple once again!

After being spotted getting cozy at Meek Mill’s after party for the Grammys, the two musicians decided to walk down the red carpet together for the premiere of Justin Bieber’s docuseries, Changes. They walked hand-in-hand, with YG kissing his girl on the cheek in some pictures, showing how blissfully in love they seem to be.

Kehlani posted a photo of her with YG on the red carpet onto her Instagram story, writing, “LOVE YOURS OUT LOUD. i love you CRAZY BABYYYYY”

This declaration of love comes only a month after Kehlani officially declared on Twitter that she was single, following some relationship issues between her and YG. Only a few weeks after they first made their union IG official last year, the Bompton rapper was caught allegedly kissing another girl outside of a Hollywood night club.

That situation was followed by Kehlani deleting all of their pictures from her profile and distancing herself from YG–but clearly, that didn’t last long.