Funniest Tweets & Memes That Got Everyone Through The Week, Vol. 8
We’re baaaack with another essential collection of hilarious tweets and memes that got us through the second week of May while overshadowing triggering COVID updates that get more ominous by the week.
At this point, we’re either stressed tf out, vibing to the wonderfully toxic new Future album, tired of cooking chicken over and over (and over) again, perfecting twerk techniques for demon time, learning new 73-count TikTok routines, going live with friends while looking like straggly cave-dwellers, fighting with our quarantine bae, planning outfits for later this year, struggling to make a “homemade” mask or plotting on sneaking out for a haircut, mani, pedi or wax during the most uncertain era in recent history.
Hit the flip for MORE hilarious tweets/memes that got us through the week.
