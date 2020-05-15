Brainy & Beautiful Identical Twins Accepted To 37 Colleges, Land $1 million In Scholarships

Arielle and Arianna Williams have a lot more in common than just looks. The identical twins from #Wisconsin each got accepted to 37 colleges and received more than $1,000,000 in scholarship funds combined. 👩🏾👩🏾🎓🎓 https://t.co/OHeE9AFP1e pic.twitter.com/HpImNoJICP — WTKR News 3 (@WTKR3) May 13, 2020

After Nicholas Johnson made headlines by becoming Princeton’s first Black valedictorian in the school’s 274-year history, we told you the story of Massachusetts teen Roberta Hannah who was accepted to all eight Ivy League schools.

Now we’ve got two more scholars to highlight to lift your spirits in the midst of this COVID crisis.

Twins Arielle and Arianna Williams share more than just their identical looks, they apparently share smarts. The brainy beauties from Milwaukee are making national headlines after being accepted to 37 colleges and receiving more than $1,000,000 in scholarship funds.

According to the sisters who will be the firsts in their family to attend college, they actually had a goal to be accepted to even more schools but they’re still satisfied with their feat.

“Honestly we were pushing for 40 college acceptances, but we ended up getting like 37. I was like oh man, but we still did good,” Arianna Williams, told TMJ4

The ladies have the top two highest GPAs at The Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy. Arianna is expected to be valedictorian and Arielle is expected to be salutatorian when the school gives the final word ahead of (digital) commencement exercises. The twins are planning to study nursing together at Milwaukee’s Marquette University even though they were accepted into the likes of Hampton University and Benedict College.

“Tuition is pretty much covered there [at Marquette],” said Arianna to CBS 58. “We got accepted into the EOP Program (Educational Opportunity Program), and directly into the nursing program.”

Congrats ladies!

See more of their inspiring story below!