Rumor Mill: Did Lil Wayne & His Aussie Fiancée La’Tecia Thomas Already Call It Quits?

When it comes to Lil Wayne’s love life, you’ll NEVER hear directly from Weezy about his current boo. Occasionally, the ladies themselves will start to drop so many hints that social media just has to say, “We get it sis, you’re with Wayne.” At the tail end of last year, rumors started to circulate that Wayne had a new boo from Australia: La’Tecia Thomas, a plus-size model who has her own platform and following, which means her followers instantly started piecing together clues that she had a boo who could afford a HUGE rock.

After she was spotted in a Miami Club with Weezy, many speculated they were together, but still had their doubts…until they spotted her rocking an iced out Carter necklace, already claiming his last name. Plus, it’s the same necklace Wayne himself wears and also the same style he gifted his dear friend, Skip Bayless. Not to mention the size of that engagement ring, which she confirmed to some commenters was given to her by an unnamed fiancé.

La’Tecia put all the rumors to rest on Valentine’s Day, posting heartwarming pictures of her and Wayne along with joining him in Chicago for his All-Star weekend for his appearances. But now, it seems like everyone believes their favorite couple has already split up.

According to AceShowBiz, it looks like there’s trouble in paradise and the two are no longer together.

“Lil Wayne and fiancee La’Tecia Thomas might have quietly ended their engagement. The curvaceous Instagram model set off the breakup rumors after she displayed her bare finger in her latest Instagram pictures, Stories, and Tik Tok video. The huge diamond ring that she proudly flaunted in the past was noticeably missing. In addition, she’s no longer wearing the “Carter” necklace previously gifted by her rapper fiance. On top of that, she unfollowed him and all of his fanpages.”

Wayne also unfollowed her on Instagram, bringing his “following” number down to 0, since he was only following her on the ‘gram during their relationship.

Hopefully, this is all just a misunderstanding, and these two work things out. We have no official word on if their engagement or relationship has ended from either party, but only time will tell.