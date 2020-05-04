Daddy Drake Details Fatherhood, Explains To Lil Wayne Why He Revealed Adonis’ Photos [Video]

Recently Lil Wayne unexpectedly joined the rapper-turned-media personality list with his new Apple Music show, Young Money Radio. His most recent episode had a roster of A-list check-ins from Stephen A. Smith, to newly drafted Jalen Hurts, to his longtime friend, Drake. Of course, the most standout interview was the one and only Champagne Papi.

It’s pretty common knowledge that Drake rarely does interviews; The only interview he has done in recent memory was Christmas Day’s Rap Radar interview, which came as a big surprise to fans when it was released. Wayne is the one who discovered Drake, so the history and chemistry there is like no other and the interview was more like two friends openly talking between themselves. During the conversation, the pair shared memories and gave a great story about playing “Lollipop” for the late Kobe Bryant on Wayne’s tour bus back in 2008.

Perhaps the most vulnerable moment, though, was Drake opening up about becoming a father. He expressed how he loves being a father and during his career taking off, he always saw Wayne and 2 Chainz being great fathers, regardless of how busy they were or what was going on. Wayne asked Drake why he decided to finally share pictures of his son Adonis to the world and Drake didn’t hesitate to answer.

“I posted those pictures, it was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world. It wasn’t even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned,” Drizzy stated. “I just woke up one morning, and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do. I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be, you know, a ‘celebrity’ that I got to make everybody live under this blanket. I just wanted to free myself of that.”

Most people with good sense had already suspected Drake was just trying to make his child’s safety his first priority by not putting him in the forefront, and the rapper confirmed that to be true.

You can watch the video from the interview below.