Will You Be Watching?! Quibi & LeBron James’ Uninterrupted Announce A Docuseries About The Astros Sign Stealing Scandal

If you wanna feel even more unproductive during your quarantine (it’s okay, chill out) just think about how many projects LeBron James is working on right now. Now, he’s got a new one in the works with the latest streaming service on the market, Quibi. According to reports from Variety, they’re partnering with the Laker star’s Uninterrupted sports media company to air a docuseries about the Houston Astros sign stealing scandal.

Titled Sign Language, the series promises to take an in-depth look at one of the biggest scandals to ever shake Major League Baseball.

“The documentary will transcend the baseball diamond to explore larger themes of greed, cheating, corruption, sporstmanship, and social media activism,” Quibi said. “Sign Language will be the definitive documentary about the scandal that rock America’s pastime.”

Directed by Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst, production company the Cinemart, who produced Hulu’s Fyre Fraud documentary, will be at the helm of the project. Maverick Carter, who co-founded Uninterrupted with LeBron James, is executive producing alongside Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron and Jason Stein.

In case you missed it, the MLB opened an investigation into the Houston Astros and announced in January 2020 (which, by the way, seems like 4 years ago at this point) that the team illegally used a camera to steal signs from other teams during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Once the news went public, general manager Jeff Luhnow and field manager A. J. Hinch were suspended for the 2020 season and fired from the team. The team was fined $5 million as a result of the fallout.

Hopefully we’ll have more information and a release date for Sign Language some time later this year.