Hackers Threaten To Leak Personal Info About Drake, LeBron James, Lady Gaga, Elton John & More Unless Allen Grubman PR Firm Pays $21 Million

It’s a dirty game out here in these internet streets.

According to a report in PageSix, Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, the high-powered PR firm owned by famed entertainment attorney Allen Grubman, has been hacked and some of the biggest celebrities in the world are at risk of having a LOT of personal info leak. The computer geek incels are demanding to be paid $21 million to keep the private files of Drake, LeBron James, Lady Gaga, Elton John, Mike Tyson, Barbra Streisand, Robert De Niro, Madonna, and many others under wraps. In fact, a screenshot of a contract belonging to the Material Girl has already hit the web.

The hackers say that they have allegedly acquired 756 gigabytes of data from the company’s server. That’s a LOT of information that includes contracts, personal settlements, phone numbers, addresses, personal correspondence, and God only knows what else…

Sources say that the FBI and all the clients have been informed of the circumstances but the firm “is not negotiating with” the Eastern European hackers who have taken advantage of the fact that coronavirus has everyone looking the other way right now.

The law firm said in a statement: “We can confirm that we’ve been victimized by a cyberattack. We have notified our clients and our staff. We have hired the world’s experts who specialize in this area, and we are working around the clock to address these matters.”

The felonious wifi pirates are known as “REvil or Sodinokibi” and have allegedly been responsible for other high-profile hacks like the foreign exchange company Travelex.

We know some of these folks’ buttholes must be tiiiiiight right now hoping their skeletons don’t come dancing out of the closet…