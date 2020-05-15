Larsa Pippen Protecting Scottie Pippen’s “Dirty Laundry” Despite Taking Blame For Their Split?

Larsa Pippen is tired of taking the blame and being labeled a “cheater” after he split with Scottie Pippen. The ex-wife and mother clapped back at commenters to clear her name after an Instagram caption prompted a negative reaction. On a recent IG post, Larse wrote: “Find someone who’ll put u first”. A few commenters decided to troll Larsa over rumors she cheated in her marriage with Future.

Larsa engaged with the trolls, letting them know that she actually protects her exes alleged “dirty laundry”.

Comment: That’s what scottie did smh Larsa: Stop tripping dude u don’t know what you’re talking about. I held him down and still do. Just [because] I don’t air his dirty laundry doesn’t mean it doesn’t stink. I just don’t wanna do his laundry anymore. Comment: To bad you didn’t put Scottie pippen first. Larsa: Really? I did everything for him, literally everything.

Last month, Larsa was bombarded with comments of her being a “gold digger” after Scottie’s finance troubles discussed in the ‘Last Dance’ documentary. Critics trolled the mother, saying she was only around for his money, to which she responded.

People are so insensitive to my life. I’m a lover and will never say anything negative about him. My soul isn’t built for negativity. I’ll [rather] take a beating publically. [People] saying I cheated when believe me it wasn’t like that. He was nowhere around. I cried oceans after him. I would do anything for him. [People] saying I’m a gold digger is insane. I don’t care about money. I’ve had it my whole life […] At some point, I decided I had to live my truth and here I am.

Are people ever going to leave this poor lady alone?!