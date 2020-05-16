Pure Comedy: Stephen Curry Reveals Which Player On The Warriors Talks The Most Trash [Video]

Stephen Curry was the latest guest to virtually stop by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about what he’s been up to during the quarantine.

During the interview, Steph talks about watching the new Michael Jordan Documentary The Last Dance, also joking that his decision to take up mini golf is inspired by Michael’s decision to switch over to baseball after being in the NBA. After that, the Golden State Warriors star speaks on documenting some of his time with his team making it to the playoffs, when fans can expect the NBA to return, who on his team is the best at trash talk, the reason his grandfather built a basketball hoop, his show Holey Moley on ABC, and to top it all off, he tries a golf trick shot live on the show.

Jimmy Kimmel will be making a donation to a worthwhile cause that is chosen by our guest every day during this quarantine. Stephen chose the foundation he started with his wife Ayesha – Eat. Learn. Play.

Check out the video down below to see what Steph has to say about the return of basketball, switching over to mini golf, and so much more: