“T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” Exclusive Sneak Peek! Toya Tells Reginae She’s Ready To Marry Red… And Reginae Reacts! [VIDEO]

Happy Monday y’all! A brand new episode of “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” airs tonight and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, Toya tells her daughter Reginae that she’s now ready to marry her boyfriend, Reign’s father, Red. Reginae is supportive of course, but she has a pretty strong reaction when Toya tells her that her friend Danielle believes she should be the one to propose. Check out the clip below:

Reginae is too funny. This girl actually said “God gave us knees to twerk and stuff… and he gave men knees to get down and propose!”

PURE Comedy. For the ladies on here reading, would you ever consider taking marriage matters into your own hands and proposing to your mate?

Toya is one of the sweetest celebrities we’ve ever encountered and she deserves ALL the love and happiness that life has to offer. She’s been through so much and persevered. Congratulations to her and Red on finding each other and finding love.

“T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” airs at its new time, Mondays at 8PM on VH1

Sidenote: When it comes to personality — Reginae has SO much of it. She really reminds us of T.I. sometimes with how she oozes personality from her word choices to her facial expressions.

Who is your favorite to watch on “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle”? We honestly love the whole cast but definitely have a soft spot for Toya and love seeing all the kids. We feel like we grew up with Monica so she’s definitely another favorite as well. We’ll definitely stay tuned in this week because we know Toya did eventually get that ring from Red and we’re hoping, wishing and praying that VH1 cameras were there to capture the moment.