Here’s What Happened When Kyla Pratt Popped Up On “Insecure”

Nothing major happened on last night’s mostly Molly-less “Insecure” episode BUT there was a pleasantly surprising Kyla Pratt cameo that immediately sent Twitter into a nostalgia-fueled frenzy.

Now, if you’ve been following us for a while you know we love us some Kyla Pratt who deserves all of her flowers as the quintessential millennial queen who shined on everything from “The Proud Family” to “One On One” before she was even 30.

Oh yes, she’s truly Black entertainment royalty who gave us some cackles as a slimy soon-to-be bride in a few scenes that were clearly orchestrated by ’90s stan Issa Rae.

Me when I saw Kyla Pratt on screen #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/3t929bMkn4 — Issa Dee’s office (@kimberslay4) May 18, 2020

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Kyla Pratt’s “Insecure” cameo on the flip.