Rick Ross IS The Father Of Briana Camille’s Kids, DNA Test Reveals; Model Requests Immediate Child Support (Exclusive)

Rick Ross is the father of former partner Briana Camille’s two small children, court documents reveal.

The Maybach Music CEO is more than 99 percent likely the dad of three-year-old Berkeley and two-year-old Billion, according to DNA test results filed as part of the case.

The news comes as Briana Camille, who is pregnant with the former couple’s third child, requested immediate temporary child support for the children. She said that Ross hasn’t contributed financially to the kids in months after he kicked them out of his house late last year, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

She accused the “Gold Roses” rapper of refusing to pay child support for the kids – except daycare – because there wasn’t a DNA test. She said Ross hasn’t paid child support since February 2020, hadn’t paid anything towards her prenatal care, nor contributed to the children’s more than $5,000 in medical bills, her court papers state.

We exclusively revealed that the mom and social media star sued Ross for paternity and child support earlier this year. Ross initially asked the judge to throw the case out because he wasn’t properly served, but his lawyer acknowledged service earlier this month.

Briana said Ross got the DNA test results on May 14, 2020, but hasn’t yet arranged any child support for the kids. The mom said she is a military veteran who was discharged because of a medical condition and hasn’t worked for the past four years. She’s had to spend lots of money on rent, medical bills and food for the kids, and asked that Ross reimburse her.

She asked for a hearing ASAP for temporary child support and for Ross to reimburse her for the cost of the children’s recent care. A judge hasn’t yet ruled on Briana’s motion.

Ross hasn’t responded to Briana’s filing. But the rapper appeared to troll his baby mama on social media over the weekend, referring to her as “fat girl” and claiming he was happy that she finally agreed to take the DNA test after his legal team initially reached out to her about taking one earlier this year.

“She took it, and I’s the daddy, and I’s the pappy,” Ross said.

We’ve reached out to his lawyer for comment.