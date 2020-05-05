Rick Ross’ Baby Mama Briana Camille Says Rapper Hasn’t Paid Child Support, Seen Kids In Months (Exclusive)

The pregnant mother of Rick Ross’ two children has accused the rapper of leaving her high and dry with two kids and one on the way.

Briana Camille said her rapper ex-partner hasn’t supported their two children in months, nor has he helped her with the costs of the pregnancy, her lawyer Randall Kessler, told BOSSIP.

She said Ross hasn’t attempted to see the two children, Berkeley, three, and Billion, two, in two months and accused the Maybach Music CEO of purposely avoiding her attempts to serve him with her paternity and child support lawsuit, even though he’s aware of it.

Briana “has done all she can to keep this civil, and has avoided commenting to the press,” Kessler told us. “But after Mr. Roberts (“Rick Ross”) through his lawyer, made untrue statements to the media and the failure of the father of her children to provide any support for the past few months has left her with no choice but to seek help from the court and to offer this reply to what his lawyer told the press.”

Briana’s lawyer’s comments are in sharp contrast to Ross’ lawyer, Leron Rogers’ contention that the “Money In The Grave” rapper has been paying child support. He said that after the split, Ross reached out to Briana through his lawyers to take a DNA test.