Love Lockdown: Famous Fashionista Elaine Welteroth Weds Jonathan Singletary In A Sweet Stoop Ceremony

Last weekend on Mother’s Day, former Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief, bestselling author and “Project Runway” judge Elaine Welteroth said “I Do” to her musician fiancé Jonathan Singletary in a unique “Quarantine Virtual Stoop” Wedding where her friends and family outside of New York were able to watch from Zoom and Facetime.

Elaine shared photos from her special day on Instagram and VOGUE covered the event, which was attended by Lupita Nyong’o, Karlie Kloss and Brother Vellies designer Aurora James, among other notables.

With her editorial experience you know Elaine was still able to create a beautiful wedding — despite the circumstances. The couple had Lewis Miller Design install a floral arch that framed the front door of the couple’s brownstone. “

It was a bountiful explosion of bright, colorful florals that trailed the stair rails,” Elaine says. “It was beyond dreamy and elevated the entire visual experience.”

The couple, who met as children, when they attended the South Bay Community Church back in Northern California, called on founding pastor Dr. Stanley Long to officiate their big day.

“He has known both of us and our families for most of our lives, so it was very special to have him marry us,” Elaine says.

Instead of a traditional aisle, Elaine had her guests line the sidewalk in front of their home (keeping 10 feet apart) and she walked “Soul Train” style down the aisle, with her local guests paired to “Facetime Buddies” far away so that Elaine could see the faces of her loved ones and she came down the aisle. In addition to the 200 some guests who attended virtually, and her local friends, Jonathan and Elaine were also feted by their neighbors, who joined the outdoor celebration.

“As soon as the music started, neighbors poured out onto the streets, onto their roofs, and some watched from their windows with homemade signs or pots and pans to celebrate with us,” Elaine says.

“We sent our wedding party playlist to everyone in advance and asked them to join us for our dance party,” Elaine explains. The couple’s friend Adeline Bolden, a Brooklyn-based singer and musician, DJ’ed the wedding as IRL guests danced in the street and on the sidewalk while keeping a distance from one another. “She played everything from Stevie Wonder classics to the Wobble, a cookout hit,” Elaine says. “Everyone let loose and had a blast.” At one point, an ambulance drove by, and the entire block cheered in unison. “At another point, during our first dance, a police van approached, but when they saw that everyone was wearing masks and maintaining a safe social distance, they passed by without stopping—and the entire block went into an uproar,” Elaine says. “I think we all felt a collective sigh of relief. Then the DJ started our first dance song over, “Find Someone Like You” by Snoh Aalegra, and we got to do it over, the way we planned—this time with all the love and energy of our whole community cheering us on. It was nothing short of magical.”

We love this! Love definitely isn’t cancelled and this is such a unique and memorable wedding day we’re sure Elaine and Jonathan will treasure the memories forever!