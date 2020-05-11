Praises To The Queens: The Most Adorable, Loving, Amazing Celebrity Mother’s Day Posts 2020

Mother’s Day is one of our favorite holidays. Not just for the way we love our mommas, but for the way these celebrities love the mommas in their lives. Mother’s Day is just such a wonderful day of positivity, joy and Blackness. That’s why we are happy to show you some of the most amazing tributes to mommas that we saw over the past 24 hours.

Everyone from Beyonce and Zoe Kravitz who celebrated their mommas to John Legend and Carmelo Anthony celebrating the mothers of their children and everyone in between. These posts are full of positivity and joy. We love to see it. Let’s keep this positive energy going through the rest of the week and rest of the year.

Should out these mommas and the kids who love them. This is what it’s all about.