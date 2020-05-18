InsecureHBO: Molly And Andrew Make Their Way To Mexico For A Baecation With His Asian Amigxs In Episode 7 Trailer [Video]

Molly is still a whole a$$ mess but her relationship with Andrew seems to be flourishing.

On the next episode of Insecure, we see the semi-swirly couple get some new passport stamps as they travel to Mexico for an exotic couples baecation along with one of Andrew’s friend (brother?) and his lady. Seems like the perfect place for the two of them to enjoy some time away from L.A. and Issa. That said, we’d be a damn lie to sit here and act like we’re not waiting for Molly to find a way to f**k it all up over some petty issue.

Maybe she’ll surprise us. Who knows. Oh, and speaking of surprises there is a cameo in this trailer by one of our absolute most favorite people in the world! We won’t spoil the surprise. Just press play down bottom and find out for yourself.