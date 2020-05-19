Shots Fired: Bow Wow Trolls “Hoes” Getting Their Cakes Clapped Across Country Amid COVID-19 Crisis…Is THIS “Hoes”?

Bow Wow addressed a concern near and dear to his heart on Instagram yesterday, but could he be sending shots to someone he used to date? The rapper posted a PSA to his Instagram stories to belittle women getting their freak on domestically while there are social distancing guidelines in place.

“They say it ain’t safe to fly. What do you hoes do? Get on the plane and take that 🐱 on pandemic national tour. Hoes flying out more than ever now a days. They willing to die for a Cash App alert new location some hookah and 🍆😹😹.”

WHO could Bow Wow be speaking of? Curiously, his ex Kiyomi Leslie has been tagging herself in Scottsdale, Arizona while showing off her banging body on IG recently. The southern living model hasn’t been shy about sharing photos from her lil pandemic getaway.

Could Shad still be checking up on Yummy Yomi’s whereabouts?

In unrelated news, Bow Wow has responded to fans petitioning for his to do his own “Verzuz” battle, but he isn’t getting his hopes up. It seems like the MC feels underrated.