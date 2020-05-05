LHHATL: Kiyomi vs. Cheyenne AGAIN, Sierra “Cheating” With Shooter, Momma Dee Voodoo Dolls…Who Got DRAGGED The WORST This Week?

Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta started off where we left things last week. Kiyomi and Cheyenne are still fighting over Shooter who is still apparently hot stuff. No, we don’t quite understand it all either but if they like it we love it.

Meanwhile BK and Sierra continued their drama with everyone wondering if BK was going to fess up with messing around with another woman. Sierra ends up at Paris’ birthday party later and is back talking to Shooter, her ex. The two together have everyone speculating about if she were trying to get back with him.

Then BK showed up to the party to stir all kinds of drama. He brought Sierra condoms (?!) and text messages she was sending to other men including Shooter. His drama broke up the whole party SMH.

There’s more! Drama, voodoo dolls and chaos. Hit the flip to see the dragging and reactions that ensued.