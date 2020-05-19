FINALLY! Spike Lee And Netflix Release The Trailer For His New Chadwick Boseman-Starring Joint ‘Da 5 Bloods’ [Video]

Spike Lee is back with another one and it looks pretty damn good in our humble opinion.

Da 5 Bloods is set to make its debut on Netflix June 12 and today we finally get a look at the first trailer. The film centers around five Black Vietnam veterans who return to the country to retrieve the body of their squad leader. Oh yeah, they are also there to find the millions of dollars worth of gold bullion that they buried during the war.

The premise is great but the casting…the talent…

Da 5 Bloods stars, in no particular order, Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo, Giancarlo Esposito, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Jean Reno, Veronica Ngo, and Johnny Tri Nguyen. Spike Lee always makes sure that his directorial style is on full flex but the way he used a variance of different styles in this film looks to be something very special.

Enough talking. Press play down bottom and get into Da 5 Bloods!