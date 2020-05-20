Mature Mommies: Crystal Smith Explains To Monyetta How She Handles Marital Spats With Ne-Yo Around Their Kids

Crystal Smith and Monyetta Shaw joined each other for an interesting live chat all about their family dynamic. At one point during the conversation, Crystal, who recently reconciled with her husband Ne-Yo, explains to his ex Monyetta how she dealt with their marital issues in front of their children.

“One thing, I mean as the world knows, when me and my husband was going through it, one thing I never did was cry in front of my children, or talk about it in front of my children, so they didn’t know anything, it was like nothing ever happened,” said Crystal in the video obtained by TheJasmineBrand. I made that a point because how they feel about their mother and father’s relationship is very important. You just gotta, go in the closet and cry, get in the shower, do what you gotta do to get your stuff out, but don’t let your children see that, and that’s good parenting.”

NeYo's Wife Crystal Smith Explains How She Dealt With Their Marital Issues In Front Of Their Kids pic.twitter.com/vzH22N0nuf — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) May 19, 2020

That’s a good way to deal with a tense moment. Things are seemingly getting better for Crystal and Ne-Yo who both flirted with divorce earlier this year. The two parents appeared in a TikTok video together, all quarantined up.

