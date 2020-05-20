Hydrochloriquine-Hued Hater Donald Trump Refuses To Unveil Real President Barack Obama’s White House Portrait

F**k Donald Trump, all days and in all ways.

The “morbidly obese” girther-in-chief is breaking yet another standing White House tradition in refusing to honor his significantly more successful Black predecessor Barack Obama.

According to The Daily Beast, President Obama was set to have his official White House portrait revealed in the East Room for its first public display. However, Donald is a lil’ hoe and has “declined” to hold the ceremony uplifting America’s greatly-missed POTUS. For his part, it is reported that Barack Obama wasn’t really too keen on hob-knobbing with the burnt sienna burger-binger either.

Neither Barry-O’s spokesperson, Katie Hill, nor the White House, had any further comment.

Again, f**k Donald Trump, all days and in all ways.