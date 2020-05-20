F**k 12: Bacon-Scented Badge Boys In Brooklyn Brutally Book Black Mother For Not Wearing COVID-19 Mask

Badge boys, badge boys, who you gonna sue? Who you gonna sue when they brutalize you?

While we may not condone 22-year-old Kaleemah Rozier not wearing a mask while traipsing through public places, we DAMN sure don’t condone NYPD arresting her like some violent criminal in front of her 5-year-old son while she’s minding her own damn business.

“What the cops did to me was wrong,” Rozier said. “It’s very hurtful for me, because it was in front of my son, my 5 year-old son…like he was crying, I don’t understand how they could do that in front of my son.”

According to a report in ABC7NY, Mayor Bill de Blasio has instituted a change in the public health policy that states cops will not arrest people for not wearing protective face gear.

“Whatever else was happening in that moment, we should never have a situation when a mom with her child ends up under arrest for that kind of offense — it’s just not right,” de Blasio said.

The arrests stats for social-distancing, like most everything related to the NYPD, are janky as HELL. Of the 374 summonses that have been docketed since March, 193 of them were African-America and 111 were Hispanic.

Peep the disturbing video of what happened to Kaleemah Rozier.

The woman at the center of a controversial altercation with police at a Brooklyn subway station plans to sue the city. She was with her five-year-old child at the time and says she suffered injuries to her neck, back and knee. She spoke out for the first time yesterday. pic.twitter.com/FY9H72yugT — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) May 20, 2020

A civil suit is on deck.