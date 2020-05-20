Fluffy Loves The Kids: Netflix Unveils First Look Images For Part 2 Of Gabriel Iglesias’ Sitcom “Mr. Iglesias” [VIDEO]

Netflix revealed today plans to premiere Part 2 of their Gabriel Iglesias series “Mr. Iglesias” on June 17, 2020.

The multicam series stars comedian Gabriel Iglesias as Gabe Iglesias, a good-natured public high school teacher in Long Beach, CA who works at his alma mater. He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being “counseled out” by a bully bureaucrat Assistant Principal (Oscar Nuñez), but also to help them unlock their full potential. Sherri Shepherd co-stars as the school’s principal, Paula.

If you haven’t seen the series previously, check out a featurette below:

For Part 2 of “Mr. Iglesias,” love is in the air as Mr. Iglesias convinces his star student, Marisol (Cree Cicchino), and fellow student, Mikey (Fabrizio Guido), to go out for the school play of Romeo and Juliet while, unbeknownst to Gabe, Principal Paula plays Cupid to find him the girl of his dreams.

Gabriel Iglesias is really funny and this sounds super cute. We’re looking forward to seeing Part 2 of “Mr. Iglesias”.

Check out some photos from the series below: