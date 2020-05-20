For The Freaks: Summer Walker Shares Video Of BF London Seductively Sucking Her Big Toe [Video]

Well, well, well…

Quarantine looks popping for singer Summer Walker and her man London On Da Track. There’s bikini bodies, hot tubs, no shirts and toe sucking going on — and that was just last night.

The “Over It” singer shared a quick snap of herself seducing London by wiggling her feet in his face. Her producer-lover eyes her manicured big toe for a moment then dives it to suck it. London seems like a pro at this! The clip is not for the squeamish…

Hit play to see it.

London is in good spirits despite news of his baby mama being strapped for cash. Earlier we reported that London On Da Track’s baby mama says she’s struggling to live within her means and is more than $20,000 in debt. Hopefully, he reaches out to her soon.