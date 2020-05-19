Come Thru Again: Summer Walker & London On Da Track Are Back Smashing Each Other To Sultry R&B Smithereens After Split

What breakup?

Sultry singer Summer Walker and her twin flame London on Da Track are back together again after taking a short break from each other. It was reported back in April by The Neighborhood talk that the singer-producer pair took time to themselves to focus solely on their separate careers, away from the relationship. It looks like the hiatus is over.

Summer announced to fans that she and London are back to making sweet love and music together, calling him her “missing puzzle piece.”

Everything we make together is so beautiful to me. 🎶🖤 he’s was the missing puzzle piece to creating, so talented

Meanwhile, Summer has a message to the hater-fans who may be evil-eyeing her success and her loving relationship with this throwback Cardi B repost.

Who didn’t see this coming?