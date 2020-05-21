Kevin Gates’ Wife Dreka Turning A Blind Eye To His Alleged Sex Tape Peenanigans?

Its been almost a week since a freaky flick allegedly starring “2 Phones” rapper Kevin Gates hit the internet with a mystery woman. To the surprise of fans, his wife Dreka Gates has returned to her regular scheduled Instagram posting without addressing the scandal at all.

Not only did Dreka not address allegations that her hubby was cheating and his sex tape was leaked, but she’s continuing to promote his work as if nothing happened…

It’s been assumed by fans that Dreka was not in the freaky flick allegedly starring Kevin since the other party did not appear to sport any of Dreka’s notable tattoos. Dozens of peeved followers wrote in Dreka’s comments like, “So you’re not going to discuss that not being you in that sextape?”

The couple has boasted about their marriage on Instagram in the past, so fans seemed upset for the wife and mother of his two kids, Khaza and Islah. Drake Gates also works as her hubby’s manager and is the President of his clothing brand. The couple has been married since October 2015.

Do you think they owe anyone an explanation over this?