Clearly Quite Exhausted Kevin Gates Gets Shaded Over Alleged Freaky Flick, Rapper Responds

An alleged sex tape of a certain “2 Phones” rapper has surfaced and fans think he’s clearly quite exhausted. Kevin Gates was a trending topic Saturday after a video surfaced seemingly showing the New Orleans rapper smashing someone to smithereens.

In the (very brief) clip, the “Don’t Get Tired” rapper is looking directly into his phone’s camera while having sex with an unidentified woman. We, of course, can’t show it to you, but there’s also speculation that the woman is not the married rapper’s significant other Dreka Gates, although it’s hard to tell.

Fans are particularly peeved about the short super unsatisfying tape because Kevin’s spoken openly about his sexual prowess. Most recently he raved about his ability to please his partner in an interview with Nick Cannon on Power 106.

“It pleases me to please my partner, that’s just me. Why do I have such a high sex drive? I practice retention,” said Gates. “I aim to please my partner. To explore a woman’s body is the most beautiful thing on Earth. Don’t tell me your spot, let me find it. If she ain’t squirt I ain’t do my job.”

Sis said no wonder Kevin gates don't get tired, he don't do shit pic.twitter.com/UWZEKucw8V — Melanin Monroe (@Gothic_Sunlight) May 17, 2020

me lookin at #KevinGates tape and then comparing it to his music…😐 pic.twitter.com/1nB2piHlO3 — HICKORY DICKORY THOT (@istanburgundy) May 17, 2020

Me watching the Kevin gates video 💀 pic.twitter.com/wDfityR9Gz — A M I N A (@Amina2722) May 17, 2020

Kevin seems unbothered by all of this.

“Distractions come and go but by all means stay focused!!!!#EyesOnThePrize Flexed biceps#StillHoldUp,” he tweeted.

Distractions come and go but by all means stay focused!!!!#EyesOnThePrize 💪#StillHoldUp — Kevin Gates (@iamkevingates) May 16, 2020

Get some rest, Kevin.

