Jesus Take The Wheel: At Least Three People Injured In Shooting At Arizona Shopping Complex

At least three people are injured and a suspect is in custody after a shocking shooting in Arizona. Authorities say an armed gunman opened fire at Glendale, Arizona’s Westgate Entertainment District Wednesday night. One victim is in critical condition while the two others had non-life threatening injuries, reports CNN.

Glendale Police Officer Tiffany Ngalula said police “challenged the suspect and were able to take that person into custody.”

Westgate Entertainment District released a statement saying they were “deeply troubled by this incident and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families.”

#Westgate is teeming with law-enforcement right now after at least two people were shot. One suspect in custody.

Unclear how many victims total. No word on a motive.

Police chopper is still overhead @ABC15 pic.twitter.com/GuPwi5QrJL — Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCrenshaw) May 21, 2020

Details are still skimpy about what transpired but Arizona Sen. Martín Quezada said in a tweet that he was at Westgate when the shooting occurred and saw the shooter with an assault rifle.

“I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims,” he said.

I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims. — Sen. Martín Quezada (@SenQuezada29) May 21, 2020

This story is still developing…