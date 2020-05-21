Westgate Arizona Shooting
Jesus Take The Wheel: At Least Three People Injured In Shooting At Arizona Shopping Complex
At least three people are injured and a suspect is in custody after a shocking shooting in Arizona. Authorities say an armed gunman opened fire at Glendale, Arizona’s Westgate Entertainment District Wednesday night. One victim is in critical condition while the two others had non-life threatening injuries, reports CNN.
Glendale Police Officer Tiffany Ngalula said police “challenged the suspect and were able to take that person into custody.”
Westgate Entertainment District released a statement saying they were “deeply troubled by this incident and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families.”
“We can confirm that a shooting happened this evening at Westgate Entertainment District. We are deeply troubled by this incident and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families. Westgate will continue to work closely with the Glendale Police Department and in-house security to best ensure the safety of our customers, tenants and residents. Additional questions should be directed to the Glendale Police Department.
Details are still skimpy about what transpired but Arizona Sen. Martín Quezada said in a tweet that he was at Westgate when the shooting occurred and saw the shooter with an assault rifle.
“I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims,” he said.
This story is still developing…
