Black FedEx drivers harassed and accosted by racist white man in Georgia
Ritz, Please: 2 Black Delivery Drivers Fired After Being Harassed By Racist Soup Cookie In Viral Video, FedEx Finally Responds
Last week, we reported on a Black delivery driver named Travis Miller Sr. who was accosted and harassed by a Zimmerman-esque white man who was demanding to know where he was going. The obvious answer is “to deliver these packages, b!t¢h” but alabaster devils aren’t the brightest bulbs in the box.
This week, ANOTHER incident popped off in Albany, Georgia (seriously, what the F**K is going on in Georgia these days?!?) where two drivers have reportedly been unfairly fired because a video of the confrontation was uploaded to social media.
As you can see by the stats, this video made its way efficiently around Al Gore’s internet and forced FedEx to respond publicly.
That’s cool and all, but we need some answers about why they were fired in the first place and who at FedEx signed off on it. The words “service provider” make it sound like some 3rd party terminated the men and FedEx is hands off.
Clean up on aisle 6!
