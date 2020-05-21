Don’t Tell Travis: Drake Responds After Accidentally Playing Fans An Old Future Collab Where He Calls Kylie Jenner A “Side Piece”

Drake Responds After A Snippet Of A Song Calling Kylie A "Side Piece" Leaks
Drake is speaking out following the surfacing of one of his old tracks.
The rapper has been making appearances on Instagram Live pretty often during quarantine, utilizing the Night Owl Sound account on which OVO Noel and OVO Mark regularly do late-night DJ sets. During these sessions, they play some old and or/unreleased Drake tracks, pulling some stuff out of the archive that probably would have never seen the light of day otherwise.
On Wednesday night, Drizzy hopped onto IG live once again, and this time, he played an unreleased Future collab. In this song, Drake name drops both Kylie and Kendall Jenner, along with their friend, Gigi Hadid.
“Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls / Young slim baddies and they en vogue / Yeah, I got 20 f***in’ Gigis,” Drake raps.
“Yeah, I’m a hater to society / Real s**t, Kylie Jenner that’s a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherf***in’ Kylies,” Drake says, before Future chimes in, rapping that he also has “20 damn Kylies.”
While many viewers were just happy to hear some new music, there was some buzz about his Jenner name dropping, which prompted Drake to respond. He wrote the following on his Instagram story:
“A song that mark ran last night on night owl sound shouldn’t have been played. It’s a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was just going too deep in the drake/future catalogue. Last thing I’d want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start off the day.”
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott started dating at Coachella in April of 2017, which is almost exactly 3 years ago. Okay, Drake, your story checks out.
