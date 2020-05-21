Don’t Tell Travis: Drake Responds After Accidentally Playing Fans An Old Future Collab Where He Calls Kylie Jenner A “Side Piece”

Drake is speaking out following the surfacing of one of his old tracks.

The rapper has been making appearances on Instagram Live pretty often during quarantine, utilizing the Night Owl Sound account on which OVO Noel and OVO Mark regularly do late-night DJ sets. During these sessions, they play some old and or/unreleased Drake tracks, pulling some stuff out of the archive that probably would have never seen the light of day otherwise.

On Wednesday night, Drizzy hopped onto IG live once again, and this time, he played an unreleased Future collab. In this song, Drake name drops both Kylie and Kendall Jenner, along with their friend, Gigi Hadid.

“Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls / Young slim baddies and they en vogue / Yeah, I got 20 f***in’ Gigis,” Drake raps.

The aforementioned lyric has been leaked in some capacity before, so it wasn’t really a surprise to many fans who’ve heard it in the past. But when the song kept going, more lyrics about Kylie arose, which now sound pretty awkward considering the fact that she’s the mother of Travis Scott’s child.