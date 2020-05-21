‘I Looked Crazy’ Meagan Good Further Explains Shocking Skin Lightening, Says Products Pulled Pigment From Her Face

Meagan Good knows you think she’s intentionally bleached her skin and the actress is offering an explanation; she would NEVER do that. Last week after months of speculation about her lighter skin tone, the actress put rumors to rest. When a fan accused the star of bleaching, Meagan politely gathered told them that a “beyond painful and traumatic” sunspot treatment actually snatched her color.

“I didn’t Queen,” said the star to a fan. A (unbeknownst to me) unlicensed aesthetician gave me a product to correct a sun damage mark on my forehead that messed up my skin.” “By the grace of God only, I’m about 80% through recovery and regaining my color daily. To be honest it was a beyond painful and traumatic experience because I would never wish that on anybody. I’d really appreciate if you wouldn’t continue to spread assumptions and rumors. God Bless You.”

She’s since expounded on what went down with Ashley Dunn, of “Where Is The Buzz TV.” According to Meagan, the unlicensed woman she went to helped improve her skin before so she was shocked when the treatment of the sun damage spot caused her to look lighter and it “broke her heart” that people thought she purposely tried to erase her brown skin.

“Then, when she said let me fix the sun damage. I was like, ‘Well, now I trust her. It’s fine.’ And I start using it—and someone asked me today—‘If it was just your forehead, then why your whole face?’ Because she said it everything needed to be even so just use it, wash with it. Your whole face,” said Meagan. “And as I saw myself getting lighter, I started freaking out and I said, ‘What’s going on?’ And she said, ‘Oh no, no. It’s just going to lift the damage first and then everything will come back.’ And I said, ‘Oh ok, cool.’ And I saw myself getting lighter. And I was like, ‘What is happening?!’ And she was like, ‘Oh, don’t worry your color will come back.’ And I said, ‘But when is it going to come back?’ She said, ‘It’ll come back soon I promise.’ Cut to it’s two months down the line, my color hasn’t come back. I’m freaking out. DeVon’s starting to freak out. Then I book this tv show. I go to New York to film this tv show. I’m feeling so insecure and just not liking the way I look. And then those pictures happen.”

The pics she’s seemingly referring to were from an advanced screening for the film “Black & Blue” in October. Social media went CRAZY with speculation when they noticed that she looked significantly lighter than usual.

And while the public speculated that she was purposely changing her skin to look lighter, Megan says what actually happened was that she had to wear heavy makeup to cover up SCABS on her face where her skin peeled off.

O…M…G.

“And I was like, basically, ‘This has to be fixed now.’ I have to be on tv. So she was like, ‘Use this serum. You put it on for 15 mins every other day and your color will come back immediately.’ And I’m like, ‘Why didn’t you tell me that to begin with?’ So I did it but I used it for thirty minutes. The serum attached to my face and wouldn’t come off. And as I washed it and washed it and scrubbed, I had flesh on my face where my skin had ripped off. And my face was scarred and that’s when the picture happened because I had to wear so much makeup to cover the scabbing. Basically, even after that, it was just a nightmare. And I started going to a dermatologist who fixed me. Again, I’m still 20 percent away from where I want to be but I’m on the road to recovery and it is what it is. But the biggest thing was like, I just didn’t want to address it because I didn’t want to give it life and I just wanted to move on with my life. But it’s hard for me not to when colorism is such a big thing and self -love is such a big thing. And with everything that’s happening around us, I love myself a lot and I love my brown skin a lot.”

Wow, that poor, poor thing!

It’s nice to see Meagan put those bleaching rumors to rest. She honestly could’ve just let the public speculate and draw their own conclusions.

Did YOU think Meagan Good was purposely bleaching her skin???