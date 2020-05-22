For The Ladies: #VERZUZ Announces R&B Battle Of The Ages 112 VS. Jagged Edge

Earlier this week, Verzuz Online let us know they were setting Memorial Day off right with a soundclash battle pon our head tops between Bounty Killer and Beenie Man. Verzuz online has gained worldwide attention by providing fresh content via Instagram live during the coronavirus lockdown of 2020. Some of the earlier battles, like Teddy Riley VS Babyface, brought Instagram’s servers to its knees and helped the app implement changes to the platform just for the battles to run smoother. One of the best things about these battles has been the people who have adjusted to being out of the spotlight–or usually stay behind the scenes–are finally getting their flowers. Johntá Austin and his relaxed swagger was given some much-needed praise and gained a new generation of fans all in one battle.

Now, Verzuz is keeping their foot on the gas by announcing yet another battle fans have begged for. The latest battle will see 112 go head-to-head with Jagged Edge. The R&B battle we all have been waiting for will happen Monday, May 25th at 8PM Eastern. The date is perfect as it lands on Memorial Day and we all will be in the holiday spirit–plus, the only thing better than our own playlist is the artists going back and forth with their own best hits.