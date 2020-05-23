Get Well Soon: New York Knicks Legend Patrick Ewing Reveals He Tested Positive For Coronavirus

New York Knicks legend, Basketball Hall of Famer, and current Georgetown Men’s Basketball coach Patrick Ewing has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The news reached a lot of fans on Friday after NBA insider Shams Charania tweeted that the NBA icon tested positive for the virus, adding that he is currently under isolated hospital care, according to Georgetown University.

Former Knicks legend Patrick Ewing says he has tested positive for coronavirus. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 22, 2020

The college also released a statement on Friday afternoon including words from Ewing himself. Plus, the baller released a statement from his own Twitter account, letting everyone know the status of his health. According to the statement, “Ewing has elected to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that this virus can affect anyone.”

“I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Ewing himself said in the statement. “The virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will all get through this.”

I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020

As of now, there’s no word on how he’s doing beside the news that he’s isolated at a local hospital. Prayers up for the legend.