Yay Sports! New York Knicks Air Ball On Free Agency, Fed Up Fans Furiously Flame Failing Franchise
Knicks Are The Butt Of Social Media Jokes After Failing At Free Agency
By New York Knicks standards everything that happened during NBA free agency last night was pretty standard. Fans are disgusted at their team’s ineptitude and inability to do the business required to land Kevin Durant and/or Kyire Irving. This comes on the heels of the disappointment behind not getting the #1 pick in the draft to bring prize Duke Blue Devil Zion Williamson to the Big Apple.
The Knicks logo should be in the dictionary next to “SNAFU”, situation normal, all f***ed up.
If you scrolled your Twitter timeline after 6pm last night, the disappointment was palpable. But then ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne dropped this bomb and ruined lifelong Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith’s life.
Things would only get worse from here. Flip the page to revel in the slander.
