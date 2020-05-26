15 Years Of Rih Rih: Rihanna Reflects On The Anniversary Of Her First Single “Pon de Replay”

In honor of the anniversary of this legendary day, Rihanna joined fans in celebrating #15YearsOfRihanna on Sunday. The singer posted a message on her Instagram Stories where she reflected on just how quickly time flies before expressing her appreciation for her millions of fans.

“Thank you for all the love on this hashtag today,” she wrote, referring to #15YearsOfRihanna. “Man this is trippy. Feels like just yesterday I was shaking in the hallways of Def Jam waiting to audition for Jay.”

“‘Pon de Replay’ is where it all began,” Rih continued. “15 years later and I’m here because God led me to you, and you guys have held me up, supported me, tolerated me, loved me, kept it too real with me, and we gon always be connected because of that! I love you Navy, and I cherish you. I’m so grateful to be gifted you as my fans and family. G4L!”