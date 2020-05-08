A Lil’ Positivity: Rihanna’s Foundation Teams Up With Twitter’s Jack Dorsey Once Again To Send $3.2 Million To Detroit & Flint Communities

When asked about when she’s going to release her album, Rihanna joked with fans that she’s too busy saving the world–and her mission is far from over.

Rih’s Clara Lionel Foundation is once again teaming up with Jack Dorsey’s #StartSmall, concentrating their efforts on Detroit and Flint, Michigan. These two have donated a whopping $3.2 million, which will help support community-based organizations in both cities, focused on finding solutions for everything from food distribution to foster care, bail relief, temporary shelter, and social support services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the very beginning, the Fenty mogul and Twitter CEO have worked together to help groups that have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus. Back in April, they announced a joint grant to help domestic violence victims in Los Angeles who are trapped in unsafe environments during the pandemic, with CLF and the Dorsey each committing $2.1 million to the fund.

Only a couple days later, Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation teamed up with Rihanna and Dorsey to launch another grant, with their cumulative donations adding up to over $6.2 million. That money will be used for “protecting and serving marginalized populations” in the U.S., with a primary focus on New York, New Orleans, and Puerto Rico.

Seriously, what would we do without Rihanna?!