Rick Ross Countersues Baby Mama Briana Camille; Wants Joint Custody & Accuses Her Of Keeping Kids Away (Exclusive)

Things are getting ugly between rapper Rick Ross and his former partner Briana Camille in their legal battle over their small children.

The Maybach Music CEO has filed a flurry of accusations against the pregnant mother of his two children, including claims that she’s keeping the kids away from him, is dragging their case out, and refuses to return his company car, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Late last week, Ross countersued Briana for joint legal custody of three-year-old Berkeley and two-year-old Billion, arguing that even though he’s stepped up child support, she’s “engaging in erratic behaviors” and refuses to grant him parenting time with the tots, his countersuit states.

“Defendant asserts that he will not be able to exercise parenting time with the minor children without the intervention of the court to ensure that parenting time is granted,” Ross wrote in court papers.

Ross, who filed the paperwork under his legal name, William L. Roberts, said Briana Camille has unnecessarily prolonged the case by initially refusing to take a DNA test when he offered to pay for one back in Feb. 2020. Instead, Ross said she filed a motion for him to take the test, which he said racked up lawyer’s fees.

He also accused Briana Camille of being in possession of a Mercedes GL SUV that belongs to Maybach Music and despite his pleas, won’t return it.