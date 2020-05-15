Judge Orders Rick Ross To Take DNA Test In Briana Camille Paternity Battle (Exclusive)

Rick Ross will soon learn if he is the legal father of his former lover’s small children.

This week, a judge ordered the Maybach Music CEO to take a DNA test to determine the paternity of pregnant Briana Camille’s kids, Berkeley, three and Billion, two.

The kids in question are the subject of a lawsuit from his former gal pal Briana Camille, who sued Ross for child support and legitimation and accused the rapper of failing to provide for the babies or help her with pregnancy-related expenses for their third child, who is due later this year.

Judge Christopher Edward ordered Ross to get the test done at the InteliGenetics testing facility and to pay for the cost of the test, court papers show. However, if the test determines that Ross did not father the children, then Briana Camille will reimburse him for the testing costs.

The DNA test results are the first step in moving forward with the case.

We exclusively revealed that Briana Camille sued Ricky Rozay earlier this year over paternity and financial support for the two kids and the other on the way. She said they lived together with the tots until their sudden split late last year. She said that he signed the birth certificates but asked the court to force him to take a DNA test.

Ross fired back, claiming that the case should be thrown out because he was never properly served with it. He also said that his lawyers reached out to Briana after their split to take a test – but the mom balked because she was concerned that he might tamper with it, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Ross’ lawyer told us earlier this month that he hoped to settle the DNA test issue out of court. However, it looks like that didn’t happen because the judge ordered Ross to take the paternity test within the next month.

However, both of those issues were settled after Ross’ lawyer acknowledged service and the judge ordered him to take the test, according to court papers.

We’ve reached out to lawyers for both Briana Camille and Ross for comment.