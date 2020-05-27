Family Matters: Watch KimYe’s Kiddo Chicago Cutely Compliment Cousin Stormi

Remember how cute Stormi was when Kylie put her to the candy test a couple weeks ago? Well she’s back at it with her sweet behavior again, this time displaying perfect manners as her cousin Chicago pats her hair and pays her a compliment. Kylie posted the video to her Instagram:

If y’all were wondering what happened to the third amigo, Khloe’s daughter True, we spotted some pretty precious videos on Khloe’s story this week, which the DashKids account picked up.

Check it out below:

True enjoyed some solo trampoline time this week, but she joined her cousins North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago in the bounce house later when the family gathered to celebrate Scott Disick’s birthday.

Super precious. Gotta love it.