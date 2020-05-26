Esco-bye: 2 Chainz’s Atlanta Restaurant Gets Shut Down For Violating COVID-19 Guidelines

2 Chainz’s restaurant in Atlanta–Escobar Restaurant & Tapas–was forced to shut its doors after opening up its doors for a rambunctious Memorial Day weekend.

According to documents obtained by XXL, Escobar was shut down by state police for violating coronavirus guidelines. In a police report from the Georgia State Patrol, a complaint was made on Sunday, May 24, at around 12:45 a.m. that the restaurant was “not utilizing any social distancing practices and were over capacity of the 10 patrons per 300 square feet.” At the time, the manager on shift received a warning and he had the customers leave before closing the restaurant.

Only a few hours later, a second complaint was made. The manager on shift at that time was a different person from the one who received the prior warning, but was still aware of the complaint that already had been made. According to the police report, the officer entered the establishment and saw the same guidelines being violated once again. That manager advised the restaurant’s security to shut down and asked all of the patrons in the facility to leave.

2 Chainz reopened the doors to his restaurant on May 5, only two weeks after the state’s governor, Brian Kemp, announced his plans to reopen Georgia. Before getting back to its regularly scheduled programming, the restaurant was open for take-out only orders due to the coronavirus pandemic. There’s no word on whether or not they’ll go back to that following their violations over the weekend, but they’re already posting about happy hour on Instagram, so…looks like they’re still going strong.