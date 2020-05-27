Scottsdale Mayor Responds To Viral Video Of Floyd Mayweather Partying At Local Night Club & Not Following COVID-19 Guidelines

As states begin to open back up and non-essential businesses begin to resume operations, mayors all over the country are having a hard time making sure COVID-19 precautions are in place. Many businesses are opening with reduced capacity, the social distancing of 6 feet required between patrons, masks, and frequently sanitizing while out and about. When you think about all of these guidelines, there are just a few places you don’t expect to see open or packed wall-to-wall in a time like this, like night clubs. Unfortunately, this weekend in Scottsdale, Arizona, one club was packed like this whole coronavirus thing never even happened.

International Boutique Nightclub went viral this week for being at max capacity with literally no one in the building wearing facial protection. The cherry on top is that Floyd Mayweather was in attendance, only driving more people to want to get out the house and risk COVID-19 to finally return to the nightlife. Now that Memorial Day weekend is over, the Mayor of Scottsdale has seen the now-infamous footage of Floyd being the life of the party in his city–and he is not happy. Mayor Jim Lane took to the City Of Scottsdale’s official website to issue a statement on this weekend’s party scene and the 68 new COVID-19 cases that came from it.

May 26, 2020 The images from Old Town Scottsdale this weekend are disturbing, and frankly show a real lack of common sense and civic responsibility. Businesses and their patrons need to realize that individually we each play an absolute part in our own personal hygiene, distancing and health courtesies, and each of us also plays a significant part in our city’s health, both physically and economically. This disease is spread between people – and personal actions determine whether public health guidance is effective in blunting the spread of COVID-19. We succeeded together in preventing our medical services from being overwhelmed. It was a costly effort; many businesses and individuals paid a huge cost for the success we have had to date. It is imperative that all businesses comply with the governor’s executive orders – to ignore them is to risk faster spread of this disease and further damage to our physical and economic wellbeing. In responding to reports about non-compliance to the governor’s orders and public health guidelines, we educate businesses and solicit their cooperation first. I am personally reaching out to the businesses that were shown over this past weekend to be open with large crowds, so that I can discuss with them the importance of our continued progress. If we choose to respect one another as part of a community effort, we will bring the city and the country back. There are other steps that can be employed under the state and city emergency declarations if needed – we take these matters very seriously. Now more than ever we need people and businesses to do the right things. Stay home if you are sick or have any symptoms of illness; wash or sanitize your hands frequently; stay six feet away from others wherever possible and cover your nose and mouth when you can’t keep your distance.

Come on, Floyd, lead by example!