What Pandemic? Mask-less Anti-Social Distancer Floyd Mayweather Makes Appearance At Arizona Nightclub

As we head into Memorial Day weekend most states in the United States are slowly lifting their stay-at-home orders from the current pandemic. While many are wisely staying home and remaining safe, others are already crowding the malls and other spaces for the sake of being outside. Some are going outside but wisely choosing where they visit after all the majority of us have been dying (no pun intended) to see our barbers since before quarantine started. Others however are risking it all for hookah and the club life. Floyd Mayweather is surprisingly one of those people as he was spotted out this weekend according to TMZ.

Floyd hit up the International Boutique Nightclub (aka INTL) in Scottsdale … which was PACKED with people!!!

No masks. No gloves. No social distancing.

And, apparently, no worries from Floyd and his crew … who were smiling and dancing in their own private VIP section.

The video is shocking considering we’re still in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Arizona allowed restaurants to open their dining rooms on May 11th but nightclubs unsurprisingly saw this and figured since they sold food they were included. The same day Floyd was turning up in the club that state announced 431 new cases of COVID-19 putting the total number of new cases just over 16,000 and the death total at 799. No matter how you feel about if the country should be open or closed we can all agree nightclubs probably shouldn’t be at max capacity this soon.