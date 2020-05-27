10/10: Draya Michele Flexes Her Superb Cakes & Acting Chops In Music Video For Don Toliver’s “Cardigan” [Video]

Last week, actress and entrepreneur Draya Michele teased a risqué clip that left her followers wondering what she had been working on. Fast forward to this week, we now know she’s starring in the music video.

Draya is flexing her acting skills in the video for Travis Scott’s protege Don Toliver’s song “Cardigan”. For the entire video, viewers follow Draya as she seems to be meddling in a place where she doesn’t exactly have the permission to be. It seems like her character in the video “forgets” that what she’s doing is naughty until someone interrupts the fun.

It’s been a long time since we’ve actually seen Draya in a music video. Before she found reality TV fame with “Basketball Wives”, she co-starred in a few videos including The Dream and Kanye West’s video for “Walking On The Moon.”

Hit play to see Draya’s top-notch acting skills in the video for Don Toliver’s “Cardigan”. How would you rate this performance?