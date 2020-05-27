Farewell, Fun Bags! Chrissy Teigen Reveals She’s Getting Her Breast Implants Removed After More Than A Decade Together

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's Getting Her Breast Implants Removed
After more than a decade together, Chrissy Teigen and her breast implants are calling it quits.
“A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out!” the 34-year-old wrote on Instagram under a topless modeling shot censored with heart emojis. “They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!”
“So don’t worry about me! All good,” Teigen continued. “I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”
The model-turned-cookbook-author revealed the news on Tuesday following an exchange with some of her followers on Twitter. Fans were curious after Teigen said she would be undergoing surgery soon before sharing a video of herself getting tested for COVID-19. Once critics implied that Chrissy was only getting tested because she’s a rich celebrity, she clarified that anyone in Los Angeles can get coronavirus tested for free.
“Everyone in LA can get tested for free. I’m having surgery and had to. I’m sorry if this offends you,” Teigen responded to an angry troll on Twitter.
While it may not have been Chrissy’s intention to reveal her surgery plans right now, you gotta love how open she is with fans.
