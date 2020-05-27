A Lil’ Positivity: Flo Rida & His Doctor Dropped $1.5 Million To Launch A Mobile COVID-19 Testing Site

With a name like Flo Rida, it’s no surprise the rapper is always looking for ways to give back to his home state–and his most recent contribution is making a huge splash.

Flo Rida teamed up with his personal doctor to get COVID-19 testing ramped up at Florida companies that are trying to reopen safely.

According to reports from TMZ , the Florida native, along with his doctor and business partner, Dr. George Tabi, launched a $1.5 million healthcare venture together called the Asktabs Mobile Wellness Center. Their goal is getting healthy people back to work on the heels of the state reopening its economy this month.

Of course, that goal requires a lot of coronavirus testing–and Flo Rida’s mobile site boasts the ability to test up to 1,500 patients per day with a staff of up to 14 people at any given time. The Asktabs mobile center had its first round of tests last week for The Metro Wrapz company in Miami, where 30 employees got tested.

While Flo’s mobile site is available for anyone, the main focus is providing testing for businesses so workers can get their jobs back as quickly and safely as possible. They also hope to travel to other cities around Florida to help out with their testing capacity.

Flo Rida and Dr. Tabi are already in the business of wellness, having previously launched an immune-boosting, CBD-infused daily vitamin gummy called Jet Setter. Now, they’re repurposing their vitamin van to transport testing supplies.