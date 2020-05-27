Wiz Khalifa Gives His New Puppy Kisses On IG

Fur Baby Preciousness: Wiz Khalifa Welcomes The Cutest New Addition To His family

Wiz Khalifa is already a pappy to his son Bash aka Sebastian, also Amber Rose’s nine-year-old son with a heart full of gold, and now he’s a doggo daddy.

The “Kush and Orange Juice” rapper shared a video to Instagram followers asking then what he should name his newest, cutest addition. Wiz’s teacup-sized doggy is all white and furry and looks to be just a few weeks old. The tiny pup was resting on Wiz’s chest and nibbled at his face and lips curiously. Wiz looks like a happy dog dad already…

What should Wiz name him?

What should i name him? 🐶 #taylorgang

Sone of Wiz’s fans suggested names like the obvious, “Kush” and “Puff”. Others got creative and plainly funny, with one user suggesting he name the puppy “Alicia Fleas”.

