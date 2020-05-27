Fur Baby Preciousness: Wiz Khalifa Welcomes The Cutest New Addition To His family

Wiz Khalifa is already a pappy to his son Bash aka Sebastian, also Amber Rose’s nine-year-old son with a heart full of gold, and now he’s a doggo daddy.

The “Kush and Orange Juice” rapper shared a video to Instagram followers asking then what he should name his newest, cutest addition. Wiz’s teacup-sized doggy is all white and furry and looks to be just a few weeks old. The tiny pup was resting on Wiz’s chest and nibbled at his face and lips curiously. Wiz looks like a happy dog dad already…

What should Wiz name him?

Sone of Wiz’s fans suggested names like the obvious, “Kush” and “Puff”. Others got creative and plainly funny, with one user suggesting he name the puppy “Alicia Fleas”.