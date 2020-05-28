Quarantine Baddies: Masika Kalysha Gives The Ladies A Faux-Tanning Tutorial [Video]

Masika Kalysha Gives The Ladies A Faux-Tanning Tutorial

Masika Kalysha is offering up her expertise when it comes to glowing skin for the pale sistas suffering during stay-at-home orders. The reality star turned beauty entrepreneur put her banging body on display while demonstrating how to use her “rose gold collection” to achieve a faux glow.

Masika says she’s used to turning pale in the winter and the extra glow is needed, especially since going outside is iffy.

While at home in her recent Instagram flicks, Masika stays glammed up in a dainty get up, wearing at least one of her beauty products. The line, name after her daughter Khari Barbie, features several products including a “glowtion” and a gold tint body butter. Does Masika look naturally sunkissed after her demonstration to YOU? Hit play to see it.

