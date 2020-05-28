In White Folks News: Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Reportedly Split After 3 Years Together

After 3 years together, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have reportedly called it quits.

According to reports from E! News, a source close to the outlet has said that even though the two continue to stay in touch with each other, they have “technically ‘split.'” Earlier this week, Scott celebrated his 37th birthday with the Kardashian family after reportedly returning from a Memorial Day weekend trip to Utah with Kourtney and their kids.

“Scott went with Kourtney and the kids to Amangiri to celebrate his birthday and enjoy the holiday weekend,” a source told the publication. “He is doing a lot better and is focused on healing. He’s talked with a few therapists who are helping him talk through his struggles and navigate his next moves.”

Earlier this month, Disick left All Points North Lodge in Colorado after a photo of him inside the treatment facility leaked online. According to his lawyer, Marty Singer, he was there to work on the lingering trauma from the sudden death of his parents. Similarly, an insider told E! News that Sofia wants Scott to work on his mental health before they can move towards building a healthy relationship; “They aren’t completely calling it quits just yet.”

With this news, the site also reported that the former couple has broken up in the past, so “It’s very likely they will reconcile.” This time, it was primarily Richie’s decision to split as she has recently been spending time with her family after moving a majority of her belongings out of his home.

Even with news of their breakup, it seems like this is one relationship that keeps coming back again–so we’ll see how long this split lasts.