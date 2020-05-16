Celebrity Cribs: Nicole Scherzinger, Terry Crews, Scott Disick, Shay Mitchell & More Show Off Master Bedrooms [Video]

Rich people buy nice stuff. One of the nicest stuffs that rich people buy are houses. Often times, those rich people’s houses come outfitted with spectacular master bedrooms.

The folks at Architectural Digest have compiled a montage of some of the most impressive celebrity boudoirs that their camera lens has ever captured. If you like soaring views, cozy beds, clean lines, interesting artwork, expensive home goods, imaginative color palettes, and other such aspects of interior design, then you, our good friend, have clicked on the right post.

All sorts of famous faces from Nicole Scherzinger, to Terry Crews, to Scott Disick, to Shay Mitchell, and ten others are all featured in this video extravaganza. Maybe you need some new ideas for your own sleeping sanctuary. Perhaps your cake-clapping chamber could use some creative inspiration. Click the clip below and take a gander at how these folks are livin’.