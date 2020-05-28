Are You Here For It?! Jamie Foxx Comes To Jimmy Fallon’s Defense Following Blackface ‘SNL’ Sketch Resurfacing

After being called out by fans across social media, Jimmy Fallon tweeted an apology for a 20-year-old Saturday Night Live sketch in which he used blackface to impersonate Chris Rock. It wasn’t the first time this exact clip has resurfaced, but this time around, the sketch was scrubbed from NBC’s viewing platforms and made enough noise to catch Jimmy’s attention.

In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 26, 2020

The day after his apology, Jamie Foxx spoke out in defense of Fallon in the comments of an Instagram post about the incident by E! News.

The post stated that “Jimmy Fallon is facing backlash after a video of him doing blackface for an SNL sketch in 2000 surfaced online.” Foxx went out of his way to defend his fellow comedian, with his reply then being screenshot by The Shade Room.

“He was doing an impression of Chris Rock,” Jamie Foxx wrote. “It wasn’t blackface. We comedians. I know it’s a tough time right now. But this one is a stretch. On a show called Living Color we played every race. Let this one go. We got bigger fish to fry … #changecourse.”